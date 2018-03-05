Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; GREAT COMET, HELLO, DOLLY!, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone and More!
The readers have voted for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year... and now we're ready to announce the winners
In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers also submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.
Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording included Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).
Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording included Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.
Check out all the winners below!
Best Design of a Broadway Cast Recording
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)
Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)
Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album
Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Best New Compilation Album
2017 Tony Awards Season Album
Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording
The Greatest Showman
Best New Live Album
Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway
Best New off-Broadway Album
Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson Musical
Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording
Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless
Best New Solo Recording
Lea Michele: Places
Best New UK Musical Cast Album
Dreamgirls (Original London Cast Recording)
Favorite All Time Cast Recording
Hamilton OBCR
Favorite All Time Live Album
Les Miserables 25th Anniversary
Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP
Idina - Idina Menzel