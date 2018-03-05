Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; GREAT COMET, HELLO, DOLLY!, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone and More!

The readers have voted for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year... and now we're ready to announce the winners

In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers also submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording included Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording included Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.



Check out all the winners below!

Best Design of a Broadway Cast Recording

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album

Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Best New Compilation Album

2017 Tony Awards Season Album

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording

The Greatest Showman

Best New Live Album

Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway

Best New off-Broadway Album

Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson Musical

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording

Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless

Best New Solo Recording

Lea Michele: Places

Best New UK Musical Cast Album

Dreamgirls (Original London Cast Recording)

Favorite All Time Cast Recording

Hamilton OBCR

Favorite All Time Live Album

Les Miserables 25th Anniversary

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP

Idina - Idina Menzel





