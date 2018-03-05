BWW ALBUM AWARDS

Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; GREAT COMET, HELLO, DOLLY!, Idina Menzel, Patti LuPone and More!

Mar. 5, 2018  

The readers have voted for the 2018 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from the 2017 calendar year... and now we're ready to announce the winners

In addition to our pre-determined categories, readers also submitted nominations for Favorite All Time Cast Recording, Favorite All Time Live Album, and Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP.

Nominees for Best New Broadway Cast Recording included Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Groundhog Day The Musical, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC), Amelie - A New Musical, War Paint, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (OBCR), Anastasia, In Transit, Bandstand, and The Band's Visit (Original Broadway Cast Recording).

Nominated for Best Revival Cast Recording included Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording), Holiday Inn, and Sunday in the Park With George - 2017 Revival Cast.


Check out all the winners below!

Best Design of a Broadway Cast Recording
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)

Best New Broadway Musical Cast Album
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (OBC)

Best New Broadway Revival Cast Album
Hello, Dolly! (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Best New Compilation Album
2017 Tony Awards Season Album

Best New Concept Cast or Studio Cast Recording
The Greatest Showman

Best New Live Album
Patti LuPone: Don't Monkey With Broadway

Best New off-Broadway Album
Lightning Thief - Percy Jackson Musical

Best New Solo EP or CD Single Recording
Mandy Gonzalez - Fearless

Best New Solo Recording
Lea Michele: Places

Best New UK Musical Cast Album
Dreamgirls (Original London Cast Recording)

Favorite All Time Cast Recording
Hamilton OBCR

Favorite All Time Live Album
Les Miserables 25th Anniversary

Favorite All Time Solo Album and/or EP
Idina - Idina Menzel


Related Articles


From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Jodi Picoult and Lorin Latarro to Lead Talkback at WAITRESS For Women's History Month
  • Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Paul Whitty, and Sawyer Nunes Lead Cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
  • BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, BENNY AND JOON, Plus World Premieres and More Announced for Paper Mill's 2018-19 Season
  • With COCO Win, Robert Lopez Becomes First Ever Double EGOT Winner!
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Begin Friday Forty Ticket Lottery March 9
  • The 90th Annual Academy Awards Winners - Complete List!