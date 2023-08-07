William Friedkin, Director of THE EXORCIST and THE FRENCH CONNECTION, Passes Away at 87

Director William Friedkin, best known for his work on The Exorcist and The French Connection, has passed away at the age of 87.

Friedkin passed away from heart failure and pneumonia.

Friedkin won the Academy Award for Best Director for The French Connection, and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for The Exorcist. His other films included The Boys in the Band, Sorcerer, the crime comedy drama The Brink's Job, Cruising, To Live and Die in L.A., Bug, Killer Joe and many more.

Friedkin's most recent film The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial starring Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Clarke, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month.