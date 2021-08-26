Will ABBA Be Releasing New Music This September?

ABBA - the composers, performers, and cultural icons responsible for the hit Broadway musical Mamma Mia! - have announced *something* set for September 2nd, 2021.

Check out the band's tweet here:

Over the years, ABBA has occasionally promised new music, and even a fully virtual tour, but this is the first time they've given an official date for some kind of release.

Bjorn Ulvaeus confirmed earlier this year that the band had new music to release. "It's not a case any more of it might happen, it will happen," he told the Herald Sun.

Any new music would mark the band's first release in 40 years, according to Variety.

The news supports the news that a third Mamma Mia! film is in development - read more about that here.

The first Mamma Mia! film, based on the 1999 stage musical, premiered to huge success in 2008. Its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! was released in the summer of 2018.