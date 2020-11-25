Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, John Legend, Jenna Dewan and More Join Radio City Rockettes Holiday Special
“Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special” airs Wednesday, Dec. 2 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT).
NBC and the Radio City Rockettes are bringing the holiday cheer with the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - At Home Holiday Special" airing Wednesday, Dec. 2 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) following the telecast of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center."
The iconic performances in the special, which were previously recorded at Radio City Music Hall in Rockefeller Center, will also feature special appearances and holiday messages from Jenna Dewan, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Carla Hall, Padma Lakshmi and John Legend.
NBC News' "TODAY" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host the joyous event.
Beloved by generations of families and starring the incomparable Radio City Rockettes, the "Christmas Spectacular" is a one-of-a-kind tradition where the magic of Christmas in New York comes alive. The "Christmas Spectacular" transports audiences to the North Pole, Central Park and the manger in Bethlehem, and features magnificent Rockettes performances and stunning costumes. This iconic Christmas tradition featuring select performances from the annual live show will continue to bring joy and holiday spirit to viewers at home, during what is the first time in Radio City's history that the "Christmas Spectacular" has not performed this beloved holiday celebration.
Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall in 1932, The Rockettes have inspired and delighted audiences from around the world and helped fans of all ages celebrate the holidays in the most memorable way. The dance company has appeared in some of the most prominent events in entertainment, including their annual performances in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance and their teamwork both on-stage and off. Their talent and athleticism are unrivaled and their intricate choreography is both graceful and powerful.
The "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - At Home Holiday Special" is produced by Alex Coletti Productions with creative support from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Alex Coletti serves as executive producer. Barbra Dannov and Allison Roithinger will co-executive produce.
For more information on "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - At Home Holiday Special," visit http://www.nbc.com/.
