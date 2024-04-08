WestFest Dance Festival To Return To Westbeth For 14th Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westbeth will present the return of WestFest, the annual curated and immersive dance festival that features dance performances dispersed throughout the renowned space. WestFest features two original programs, Top Floor and All Over Westbeth, that will spotlight 26 unique dance companies representing a range of established and emerging movement artists.

"We are excited to welcome back over two dozen incredibly talented dance troupes to Westbeth to perform in the 14th annual WestFest Dance Festival," said Peter Madden, Executive Director of Westbeth Artists Housing. "As a celebrated home for the arts, Westbeth provides the perfect backdrop for site-specific performances that allow visitors to enjoy original dance routines while learning about and relishing in the storied history of the unique spaces within our community."

Top Floor presents two programs of visionary artists in a traditional theater setting at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, located on the 11th Floor of Westbeth Artists Housing. The performance runs from Thursday, April 25th to Sunday, April 28th at 7 PM each evening.

All Over Westbeth features a guided opportunity to tour Westbeth's unique architectural history, with original site-specific dance creations tailored to the community's most iconic spaces. The program runs on Saturday and Sunday, April 27th and April 28th, from 1-3:30 p.m., with tours beginning every 30 minutes, and is free to the public.

Westbeth's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

WESTFEST SCHEDULE 2024

Top Floor Showtimes:

Location: Martha Graham Studio Theater | 55 Bethune St, New York, NY 10014

Program A - Thurs & Sat, April 25 & 27 | 7 PM

Amber Sloan

The Bang Group

Carol Nolte

Erin Ellis

Natya Anubhava Theatre

Project SK+A

Rachael Lieblein-Jurbala

Sheena Kapila

Sofia Forero

Program B - Fri & Sun, April 26 & 28 | 7 PM

Amanda Treiber

BAIRA MVMNT PHLOSPHY

Donald Lee

Heather Lang

Maxine Steinman

Miguel Miranda

Priscilla Tom

Tammy Carrasco and Robbie Cook

Sliding Scale General Admission starting at $20

Purchase Ticket Link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/westfest-top-floor-2024-tickets-165059

Photo credit: Steven Pisano