West End Theatres To Dim The Lights For Michael Gambon On Friday Evening

West End theatres will honour his career by dimming their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Friday 29 September.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

West End Theatres To Dim The Lights For Michael Gambon On Friday Evening

Following the sad news of the passing of legendary actor Sir Michael Gambon, West End theatres will honour his career by dimming their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm on Friday 29 September.

He began his career with Laurence Olivier as one of the original members of the Royal National Theatre in the 1960's, and within his six-decade long career he won three Olivier Awards and was nominated for 13.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said:

“The theatre world has lost an incredible talent today. Through his 60 years on both stage and screen, the impact that Sir Michael Gambon made on the arts is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones, and we are proud to be able to honour his talent and career in some small way.”




