GREASE Dedicates the Rest of West End Run to Olivia Newton-John

The West End production of Grease has dedicated the rest of the run to memory of Olivia Newton-John, who has died at the age of 73.

The British-born stage and screen actor was best known for her iconic role as Sandy in the film Grease.

The stage production of Grease The Musical is currently running at the Dominium theatre.

Olivia Moore, the actor currently playing Sandy in the musical, read out the announcement of Newton-John's death during last night's performance.

On social media, the production announced they were dedicating last night's (8 August) performance and the rest of their run to her memory.

Our thoughts are with Olivia's family and loved ones at this difficult time.



We'd like to dedicate this evening's performance and the rest of our run to Olivia's memory and everything she represented. 3/3 - Grease West End (@GREASEWestEnd) August 8, 2022

