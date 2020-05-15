Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR 'Shark Tank' Style Live Pitches 5/15 At 2PM ET
Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producers Deborah Barrera, Arvind Ethan David and Brian Moreland, Cinematographer Alice Brooks, Investors Frank Kavanaugh and Jonathan Ledden, The Shubert Organization's Kyle Wright and CEO of Show-Score Deeksha Gaur.
The supportive, dynamic pitch-fest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory.
Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense for what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on musical theatre? Tune in below to watch Live at 2:00pm EDT on Friday, May 15!
For more information on the shows in the Spring 2020 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2020/
|
NAME
|
PROJECT
|
ROLE
|
COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
Kelvin Reed
|
COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL
|
Music
|
Charles Strand
|
DOROTHY
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
GLAMOUR & GRIT
|
Book & Lyrics
|
Darryl Curry
|
GLAMOUR & GRIT
|
Music
|
HALONA & OPHELIA
|
Book & Lyrics
|
HALONA & OPHELIA
|
Music & Lyrics
|
LADYSHIP
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
LADYSHIP
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
Wes Braver
|
MEDUSA
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
MEDUSA
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
SAINT STEPHEN & THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE
|
Book, Music & Lyrics
|
Mallorie Ortega
|
THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME
|
Book & Lyrics
|
THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME
|
Lyrics
|
Alex Winkler
|
THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME
|
Music
|
Rose Oser
|
TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL
|
Book
|
Weston Scott
|
TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL
|
Lyrics
|
Christian B. Schmidt
|
TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL
|
Music
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)