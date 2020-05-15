Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR 'Shark Tank' Style Live Pitches 5/15 At 2PM ET

Apples and Oranges Arts' THEatre ACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producers Deborah Barrera, Arvind Ethan David and Brian Moreland, Cinematographer Alice Brooks, Investors Frank Kavanaugh and Jonathan Ledden, The Shubert Organization's Kyle Wright and CEO of Show-Score Deeksha Gaur.

The supportive, dynamic pitch-fest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory.

Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense for what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on musical theatre? Tune in below to watch Live at 2:00pm EDT on Friday, May 15!

For more information on the shows in the Spring 2020 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-spring-2020/

NAME PROJECT ROLE Holly Reed COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Book, Music & Lyrics Kelvin Reed COME FIND ME: A CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Music Charles Strand DOROTHY Book, Music & Lyrics Ariana Johns GLAMOUR & GRIT Book & Lyrics Darryl Curry GLAMOUR & GRIT Music Hanako Greensmith HALONA & OPHELIA Book & Lyrics SANDRA OKUBOYEJO HALONA & OPHELIA Music & Lyrics Laura Good LADYSHIP Book, Music & Lyrics Linda Good LADYSHIP Book, Music & Lyrics Wes Braver MEDUSA Book, Music & Lyrics Rachel Dean MEDUSA Book, Music & Lyrics Sam Sultan SAINT STEPHEN & THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE Book, Music & Lyrics Mallorie Ortega THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME Book & Lyrics Steve Greist THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME Lyrics Alex Winkler THE GIRL WHO LEFT HOME Music Rose Oser TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL Book Weston Scott TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL Lyrics Christian B. Schmidt TINDERELLA: THE MODERN MUSICAL Music





