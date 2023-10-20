Violinist Machiko Ozawa Performs at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 Next Month

The performance is on November 12th, 2023 at 5:30pm.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 2 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 3 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Japanese violinist Machiko Ozawa will give a solo violin show, Tango But Violin, on November 12th, 2023 at 5:30pm at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 in NYC.

Ozawa's solo album [Mi Oblivion] released by Composers Concordance Records made a top seller in 2018 and she recently released [Mi Oblivion Vol. 3 Futuro] in September 15th, 2023.

Classical trained violinist but Ms. Ozawa has extended her musicianship to other styles of music, including Argentine tango, Jazz improvisation, and tap dance, among others. She will make this appearance as a SOLO concert with a special guest, also a Juilliard grad and a tango cellist, Jisoo Ok.

Program

Astor Piazzolla:Libertango
Astor Piazzolla :Oblivion
Gene Pritsker: Tango in V
Carlos Gardel: Por Una Cabeza
Machiko Ozawa: Shabbat Suite
Machiko Ozawa: Havana Murder Mystery
and more

DATE: November 12th, 2023
TIME: 5:30p
PLACE: Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2
ADDRESS: 196 Allen Street, NYC
LINK:Click Here
TICKET: $20 with minimum 2 drinks

About Machiko Ozawa

Violinist Machiko Ozawa, a former concertmaster of Orquesta Sinfonica Sinaloa de las Artes, gave her debut recital at the Carnegie Weill Recital Hall as a winner of the Artists International Competition. Subsequently she has performed as a soloist with the Presidential Symphony in Turkey, the Pan American Symphony Orchestra and the American Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

Ms. Ozawa’s solo album “Mi Oblivion” released in 2018 from Composers Concordance Record became a top seller on the label and recorded more than 420,000 downloads in the first year. Ms. Ozawa’s playing could also be heard on the albums such as, Placido Domingo “Songs”(Sony Classical), Erwin Schrott “Rojotango”(Sony Classical), Importango”Tango For Import”(Panoramic Recordings), Urban Tango Trio”Urban Tango Trio”(PLATONIC), among others.

As a performing artist, Ms. Ozawa has extended her musicianship to other styles of music, including Argentine tango, Jazz improvisation, and tap dance, among others. In addition, she has created her own style of performance called tapdanceviolin, which has been incorporated in some of her original compositions. Ms. Ozawa was selected as one of the main cast members in the award winning musical Amor Latino at Thalia Theatre, in which she played as a tapdancer and violinist.

Ms. Ozawa received her formal training from The Juilliard School, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and Tokyo National University of the Arts (Tokyo Gei Dai). She has studied with Yfrah Neaman, Lewis Kaplan, Masao Kawasaki, Takashi Shimizu, Chikashi Tanaka, and Shigeru Toyama. She has given numerous solo recitals in the U.S. and Japan at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Kennedy Center Performing Arts, Tokyo Bunka Kaikan, and Nikkei Hall as well as Blue Note New York, Blues Alley among others. She has performed in chamber music groups and orchestras at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Barbican Center, Bellas Artes, Symphony Space, GW Lisner Auditorium, and Mondavi Center.

As a Yamaha performing artist, Ms. Ozawa plays their electric violin, YEV104.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway

See production photos from Roundabout Theatre Company’s world-premiere production of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny DeVito.

2
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere! Photo
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!

Broadway In Chicago has released a first look inside rehearsal for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. See the video!

3
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalitions Artivism Ball Photo
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball

See photos from Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball!

4
Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Get Ready for the 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Photo
Photos: The Radio City Rockettes Get Ready for the 2023 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

It's Christmas in October! Earlier today, the iconic Radio City Rockettes hit the rehearsal room to show off some of their iconic choreography from the beloved Christmas Spectacular. Check out photos from inside the big day below!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On BroadwayPhotos: First Look At Danny DeVito and More In I NEED THAT On Broadway
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism BallPhotos: Go Inside Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Artivism Ball
Photos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Original JAWS Star Richard Dreyfuss Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HERE LIES LOVE
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You