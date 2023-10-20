Violinist Machiko Ozawa Performs at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 Next Month

Japanese violinist Machiko Ozawa will give a solo violin show, Tango But Violin, on November 12th, 2023 at 5:30pm at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 in NYC.

Ozawa's solo album [Mi Oblivion] released by Composers Concordance Records made a top seller in 2018 and she recently released [Mi Oblivion Vol. 3 Futuro] in September 15th, 2023.

Classical trained violinist but Ms. Ozawa has extended her musicianship to other styles of music, including Argentine tango, Jazz improvisation, and tap dance, among others. She will make this appearance as a SOLO concert with a special guest, also a Juilliard grad and a tango cellist, Jisoo Ok.

Program

Astor Piazzolla:Libertango

Astor Piazzolla :Oblivion

Gene Pritsker: Tango in V

Carlos Gardel: Por Una Cabeza

Machiko Ozawa: Shabbat Suite

Machiko Ozawa: Havana Murder Mystery

and more

DATE: November 12th, 2023

TIME: 5:30p

PLACE: Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

ADDRESS: 196 Allen Street, NYC

LINK:Click Here

TICKET: $20 with minimum 2 drinks

About Machiko Ozawa

Violinist Machiko Ozawa, a former concertmaster of Orquesta Sinfonica Sinaloa de las Artes, gave her debut recital at the Carnegie Weill Recital Hall as a winner of the Artists International Competition. Subsequently she has performed as a soloist with the Presidential Symphony in Turkey, the Pan American Symphony Orchestra and the American Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.



Ms. Ozawa’s solo album “Mi Oblivion” released in 2018 from Composers Concordance Record became a top seller on the label and recorded more than 420,000 downloads in the first year. Ms. Ozawa’s playing could also be heard on the albums such as, Placido Domingo “Songs”(Sony Classical), Erwin Schrott “Rojotango”(Sony Classical), Importango”Tango For Import”(Panoramic Recordings), Urban Tango Trio”Urban Tango Trio”(PLATONIC), among others.



As a performing artist, Ms. Ozawa has extended her musicianship to other styles of music, including Argentine tango, Jazz improvisation, and tap dance, among others. In addition, she has created her own style of performance called tapdanceviolin, which has been incorporated in some of her original compositions. Ms. Ozawa was selected as one of the main cast members in the award winning musical Amor Latino at Thalia Theatre, in which she played as a tapdancer and violinist.



Ms. Ozawa received her formal training from The Juilliard School, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and Tokyo National University of the Arts (Tokyo Gei Dai). She has studied with Yfrah Neaman, Lewis Kaplan, Masao Kawasaki, Takashi Shimizu, Chikashi Tanaka, and Shigeru Toyama. She has given numerous solo recitals in the U.S. and Japan at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, Merkin Concert Hall, Kennedy Center Performing Arts, Tokyo Bunka Kaikan, and Nikkei Hall as well as Blue Note New York, Blues Alley among others. She has performed in chamber music groups and orchestras at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Barbican Center, Bellas Artes, Symphony Space, GW Lisner Auditorium, and Mondavi Center.



As a Yamaha performing artist, Ms. Ozawa plays their electric violin, YEV104.