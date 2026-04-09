Video/Photos: Broadway Performance of Lisa Nichols' Solo Show Sets Release





The recording of When My Soul Speaks: Lisa Nichols Live on Broadway is coming to Prime Video and Apple TV on April 10, 2026. The film brings to the screen Nichols’ one-night-only stage performance, When My Soul Speaks, recorded at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater in New York in December 2024. Take a look at the trailer and performance photos now.

In a series of 11 vignettes, the one-woman show takes audiences on a personal journey with Nichols in which she relates her struggles to overcome an abusive relationship, poverty, single motherhood, racist attacks, and severe health challenges.

She also explores her achievements, which include becoming a student-athlete, working her way to success with the affirmation, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win,” and the moment she found love in her 50s.

“April being Black Women’s History Month, combined with the state of affairs our communities are facing both locally and globally, is the perfect time to release the film to audiences around the world,” said Nichols.

The film is directed by Nick Nanton (Director, The Soul of Success: The Jack Canfield Story, Operation Underground Railroad) and Riaz Patel (Executive Producer, The Race to Escape, Fameless) and stars Lisa Nichols (Let’s Grow, The Secret, Unsinkable). The film was produced by Astonish Entertainment and DNA Films.

Producers include Francis X. Astorino, DeLisa Branch-Nealy, Laura Burkemper, James Evans, Karen Hardy, Charreah Jackson, Kelli Kombat, Julie Meates, Crystal Nelson, Radim Parik, Riaz Patel, Tameika Pope, Victoria Rader, Stacie Shifflett, Janet Tonkins, Katie Tschopp, Richard Tyler, and Charlyne White.

Melissa Bedford, Rhona Bennett, Maria Bradfield, Ryan Chute, David Fagan, Erika Greenwood, Laurie Kennedy, Stephanie LeBlanc-Godfrey, Caron MacLane, Deborah McClendon, Gwen Medved, Nick Nanton, Lisa Nichols, Janeil Pierre, Ramy Romany, Ronald Saunders, and Francine Wingster-Riley serve as executive producers.

Lisa Nichols is a New York Times bestselling author and the founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses. Nichols is the author or co-author of seven books, including multiple bestsellers. She is also one of only a few African American women to write, produce, and perform a one-woman Broadway show.

Photo Credit: Astonish Entertainment LLC