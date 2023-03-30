Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Brian Cox and Alan Cumming Sing the Spice Girls and More on CARPOOL KARAOKE: THE SERIES

The full episode is streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 31.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Brian Cox and Alan Cumming are featured in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: the Series! An all new preview has been released for the episode, featuring the Scottish duo performing 'Wannabe' by the Spice Girls, and more.

Watch the clip below!

Brian Cox has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, where he gained recognition for his portrayal of King Lear. He currently stars as media magnate Logan Roy on HBO's Succession. Cox is also known for appearing in Super Troopers, Super Troopers 2, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, X2, Braveheart, Rushmore, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Troy. He was the first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on film, in 1986's Manhunter. An Olivier Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner, Cox has also been nominated for a BAFTA and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2006, Empire readers voted him the recipient of the Empire Icon Award.

Alan Cumming's recent projects include lip-synching the protagonist in a documentary, directing a podcast series about a sperm bank heist, playing a gangster opposite Liam Neeson in a Neil Jordan film, curating a cabaret festival in Australia, and recording a duet with a Gaelic rapper. A decade ago, his visceral, virtually one-man Macbeth was a stunning, transatlantic coup de theatre. His screen work ranged from art house to blockbuster, cult to mainstream, including Mr. Floop in Spy Kids, Eli on "The Good Wife," Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, Boris in Goldeneye, King James on "Doctor Who," Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mayor Menlove on "Schmigadoon!" and himself on "Broad City." He is the author of six books, including a New York Times #1 bestselling memoir, performs in concert regularly around the world, and co-owns his own eponymous cabaret bar, Club Cumming, a home for all ages, genders, colors, sexualities-where kindness is all and anything could happen. He is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor, five-time Emmy nominee, Scottish BAFTA winner, British Comedy Award winner, Independent Spirit Award-winning producer, National Board of Review-winning director, Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, an Officer of the British Empire, and winner of over 40 awards for his humanitarianism.






