Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE

Ben Platt is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

It was just six years ago that Ben Platt was bringing audiences to their feet in his Tony-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen. This year he is back on Broadway, this time in a revival, and the experience is no less special.

"I've loved Parade since I was a kid. I think the whole community has loved it. I'm so excited to see it have this beautiful moment," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And Michael [Arden]'s direction and concept makes it so special."

Below, watch as Ben chats more about what made this revival so special, why this role was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Understudy Max Chernin will step into the role of Leo Frank in Parade on Broadway this weekend. In Ben Platt's absence, Chernin will play the role May 19 and 20.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Parade composer Jason Robert Brown and stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to a White House event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month. Learn more about how to tune in here!

Ben Platt sat down on CBS Mornings to discuss starring in Parade on Broadway. Platt, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the production, discussed how he loved the show for a long time and why he felt that he would be an 'authentic storyteller' for the piece as a Jewish person. Watch the video of the interview now!

Following the conversation with the creative team behind Broadway musical ‘Parade,’ Courtnee Carter and Douglas Lyons performed “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin” at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival. Check out the video here!


