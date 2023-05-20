Video: Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE

It was just six years ago that Ben Platt was bringing audiences to their feet in his Tony-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen. This year he is back on Broadway, this time in a revival, and the experience is no less special.

"I've loved Parade since I was a kid. I think the whole community has loved it. I'm so excited to see it have this beautiful moment," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "And Michael [Arden]'s direction and concept makes it so special."

Below, watch as Ben chats more about what made this revival so special, why this role was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.