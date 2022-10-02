Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Tamika also dishes on the importance of advocating for yourself as an Artist on episode 51 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’.

Oct. 02, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are grateful to sit down with actor and musician Tamika Lawrence who shares how she finds the balance between creating her own music and performing on Broadway, one of her favorite on stage moments while performing in BOOK OF MORMON and how people who have a 'seat at the table' can be more inclusive to Artists of Color.

Before closing out the episode with a fun Grammy Awards Trivia Game, Tamika also dishes on where she keeps her own Grammys and her love of actor Steve Buscemi!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Downtown Cabaret production of RENT in Bridgeport, CT and why it's important for us to support the island of Puerto Rico after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

Video: Tamika Lawrence Shares Her Broadway Journey
