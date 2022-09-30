Video: Solea Pfeiffer Sings Remixed Version of 'I'm A Star' by Scott Alan

An all new video has been released, featuring remixed version of "I'm A Star" by Scott Alan, sung by Solea Pfeiffer, with music production by Devin Lewis. The video stars Ilda Mason, and features choreography by Phil Colgan. The video also features Natalie Weiss, Andrew Keenan Bolger, Julia Mattison, Joel Waggoner and a cast of dancers.

The video follows a hopeful performer (Mason) who is hustling at her restaurant job, while juggling auditions and dreaming of her big break.

"Sometimes life as an artist can be hard; *really* hard. Sometimes you spend most of your days hustling just to make ends meet and forgetting what it even feels like to create. If you are out there just trying to keep your dreams alive while serving burgers, folding clothes, or taking calls at a front desk- I see you, and I believe in you," said director Jimmy Larkin.

"Whether you're being paid to make art right now or not- YOU ARE STILL AN ARTIST. If you've moved on to a more stable job because the lifestyle wasn't for you- YOU ARE STILL AN ARTIST. And if you *are* out there working as an artist- please know that you are making an impact and are inspiring others."

"What we do is important; art is healing, intellectual, and absolutely essential; never let anyone tell you otherwise. Your worth is not measured in the jobs you've booked or how famous you are. If this speaks to you, then 'I'm A Star' was made for you."

Check out the video below!

Video Credits:

Directed by Jimmy Larkin

Music Production by Devin Lewis

Choreography by Phil Colgan

Original Song by Scott Alan

Video Production by Halleloo Creative

Featuring:

Natalie Weiss

Joel Waggoner and Julia Mattiso

Andrew Keenan Bolger

Scott Alan

Alongside Nick Alvino, Hettie Barnhill, Maya Bowles, Kevin Csolak, Victoria Fiore, Mia Gerachis, Masumi Iwai, Roddy Kennedy, Emily Grace Kersey, Christian Kidd, David Paul Kidder, Mariah Lyttle, Brian Martin, Johanna Moise, Anthony Murphy, Myke Myklegard, Emma Pittman, Ray Ramirez, Emilio Ramos, Brendan Stimson, Brandon Stonestreet, and Spencer James Weidie.