Video Roundup: HEATHERS Fans Create Parody Mashups, Pandemic-Themed Songs, and More!

Check out our 10 favorite Heathers parodies, including mashups with Hamilton and The Book of Mormon!

Heathers the Musical, much like the movie, quickly became a cult classic among its passionate fans.

There is no shortage of fan-made content on the musical, including creatives parodies. Some fans mashed up the show with other musicals, such as Hamilton or The Book of Mormon. Others have taken inspiration from the pandemic to create original lyrics to some songs Heathers fans will recognize.

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Heathers parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

The Baddest Bitches

This epic video comes from a YouTube user by the channel name "goombanna." The video mashes up Heathers with Hamilton for a fun parody, complete with multiple sets and choreography!

Quarantine

This Covid-themed parody of "Seventeen" was written, recorded, and filmed by Leah Naomi Foster and Zach Meeker. The song reflects on the woes of being stuck inside at the height of the pandemic.

Candy Store Boys

This video, created by SUU Second Studio, features boys in drag as the Heathers! Heather Chandler is played by Ian Allred, with Jayden Blanch as Heather Duke and Quinn Osborne as Heather McNamara.

Hello!

This song mashes up Heathers with The Book of Mormon for a super fun video! Plus, all of the roles are played by the video's creator, Emilia, aka "dehandhamsandwich."

Hamilton/Heathers Parody

This Broadway fan, who goes by "TisNessie" on YouTube, created a version of Alexander Hamilton, but with Heathers-themed lyrics. Don't miss this awesome mashup!

Covid Store

The pandemic provides great inspiration for those who are inclined to create parodies! This one is by AnnaKate Simpson, who created their own version of the song "Candy Store."

Quarantine

It looks like someone else had the same idea! Here's another pandemic-themed parody set to "Seventeen." This one was created by Tova Weinberger.

Macbeth Musical Parody

This video was created by Marabelle DeLaurentis for an English class project. The video is mostly centered around Candy Store from Heathers, but also features The Ten Duel Commandments and Guns and Ships from Hamilton, as well as Good For You from Dear Evan Hansen.

Stay Indoors

This quarantine-themed parody was created by members of the musical theatre cohort at the University of Winchester. The performers put this together in lieu of their production of Bricusse and Newley's 'Stop the World - I Want to Get Off', which was cancelled due to the health crisis.

Beautiful

This video was also created as a school project, on the topic of Heathers glorifying school shootings. Kylie Drop's thesis is that Heathers "romanticizes school shooters and negates the young killers of responsibilities by its portrayal of JD as a damaged and misunderstood boy."

Related Articles