Video Roundup: HEATHERS Fans Bring Westerberg To TikTok

Hey, yo, Westerberg! The Heathers are taking over TikTok as fans of the cult-hit musical have taken to the new video-based social platform to perform their takes on the show's song 'Big Fun.' We've compiled some of the standout posts for you to enjoy, including ones featuring Dove Cameron and Howie Mandel. Check them all out below!

September, 1989. Westerberg High is terrorized by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place -- six feet under. Deliciously, darkly funny, romantic and moving, HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL is a truthful, uplifting parable for anyone who's ever been in love, in trouble, or in high school.

The TikTok app was launched in 2017 as a way for consumers to create and share short lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos. In October 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States. It is currently available in over 150 markets, and in 75 languages, and in February 2019, TikTok hit one billion downloads globally.

Related Articles