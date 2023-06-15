Video: Rachel Bloom & Cinco Paul Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' on the WGA Picket Line

The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, and more.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Watch Rachel Bloom and Cinco Paul sing 'Suddenly Seymour' while taking part in the WGA strike outside of Universal Studios below. 

This is week 7 of the strike. The 2023 strike officially began on May 2, 2023, with main issues revolving around increased pay, better residuals from streaming media, AI "writing" regulation, and staffing minimum requirements. The last WGA strike lasted for three months in 2007-08.

Writers Strike Week 7 brought a musical picket arranged by @Rachel Bloom and Cinco Paul to Universal Studios who kicked things off with a Suddenly Seymour duet. #wgastrike #suddenlyseymour #littleshopofhorrors #writersstrike #rachelbloom #crazyexgirlfriend #cincopaul #schmigadoon #writersstrike2023 #wgastrong

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy[4] and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. She also created the Hugo Award-nominated music video "Fuck Me, Ray Bradbury," , which went viral. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.



