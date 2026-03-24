Video: Jason Gotay Sings 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD





Watch a video of Jason Gotay rehearsing "The New World" from Songs For A New World. Gotay will take part in The York Theatre's one night only production of the musical, when audiences will be able to experience Jason Robert Brown’s electric song cycle like never before. The gala performance will be on Monday, March 30th.



The event will take place at Off-Broadway’s The York Theatre, located at Theatre at St. Jean’s 150 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021. Tickets range from $175 to $250 (*with five rush tickets available) and are available here.

From soaring anthems to quietly devastating moments, these songs explore the choices that define us at life’s turning points—when a single decision can open the door to a brand-new world. Directed by Jessica McRoberts, this bold, emotional, and irresistibly theatrical special event brings together powerhouse voices and stunning storytelling for an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss.



The production will also star Jay Copeland (The Wiz), Nikki Renee Daniels (Once Upon A Mattress, Company), and Jill Paice (The Woman in White, Curtains).



Spring Benefit tickets include a star-studded evening of entertainment and a reception. For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org or call The York Theatre Box Office at (212) 935-5820.