Video: Ingrid Michaelson Sings 'The Way I Am' and Reveals Special Guests for Lincoln Center Show

Ingrid Michaelson has revealed the special guests for her one-night-only concert experience on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 pm, as part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series. Showcasing songs from her albums and theater projects (including never-before-heard music), Ingrid Michaelson & Friends: The Time & Space Between Us, will also include special guests John Cardoza and Kim Onah (who both starred in Michaelson’s musical The Notebook), Tony Award nominee Micaela Diamond (Parade) and Drama Desk Award nominee Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending), along with a string quartet and musical direction by Carmel Dean.

Ahead of the concert, Michaelson and Lincoln Center just released a special video as part of the Lincoln Center’s acclaimed “Sidewalk Sessions” series, with Michaelson singing her 2006 platinum hit “The Way I Am.” Watch the video here!

Michaelson turns her lyrical gaze inward in a new concert that explores the ties that bind us across time and space. Drawing sweet insights and wisdom from her personal life, The Time and Space Between Us carries the echoes of relationships past and present, exploring how time shapes identity, and how familial and love stories live on in all of us.

