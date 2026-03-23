Video: Diego Andres Rodriguez And Mike Wartella Perform ‘Make It Alone’ From THE WANDERER

A new video features Diego Andres Rodriguez and Mike Wartella performing “Make It Alone” from the Broadway-bound musical THE WANDERER, based on the life and music of Dion DiMucci. The song is written by Dion DiMucci and produced by Stevie Van Zandt.

THE WANDERER is produced by Jill Menza and Charles Messina, with Stevie Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt, in cooperation with Dion DiMucci. The current iteration of the project focuses on the early years of Dion’s life and career.

The musical had its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022 and is written by Charles Messina and directed by Kenneth Ferrone. The creative team also includes choreographer Sarah O’Gleby and music director, orchestrator, and arranger Sonny Paladino.

The show traces Dion’s journey from his upbringing in the Bronx to his rise as a teenage performer and recording artist, exploring both his success and personal challenges.