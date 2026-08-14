Video: Darren Criss and Tituss Burgess Support Camp Hear Your Song

Hear Your Song is a national nonprofit empowering kids living with chronic illnesses to make their voices heard through songwriting. Watch Darren Criss' video for the campers of Camp Hear Your Song!

Tituss will join the kids at this weekend's inaugural Camp Hear Your Song taking place August 15 & 16 at Berklee NYC's Power Station, a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Day one will be a writing workshop and recording session and on day two kids will showcase their work. The ten campers, joining from seven states across the country, are living with a wide range of rare diagnoses, including cancer, ulcerative colitis, and spinal muscular atrophy. Camp will give kids who lead medically-restricted lives as much creative freedom and choice as possible.

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