Video: Broadway's Best Unite with Shubert Foundation to Support Theatre in Our Schools

Just last month, the best of Broadway came together for the The 10th annual 2024 Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, at which more than 100 talented young NYC public school theatre artists stepped on a Broadway stage for the first time at the Winter Garden Theatre. The special event celebrated six outstanding high school student productions from the 2023-24 school year, selected from more than 20 productions across the city by professional theatre artists and theatre educators.

The Shubert High School Theatre Festival showcases the ongoing excellent theatre work currently taking place in NYC public high schools, as well as highlighting the crucial skills of theatre study for the stage and in life: collaboration, artistry, discipline, focus, literacy, student voice, self-awareness, presence, and empathy. The evening focused on the impact that a dedicated theatre program can have on students and school communities, enabling students to see theatre and the arts as a potential career path.

"I think it's so important to bring theatre into New York City schools," host, Bernadette Peters, told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on te red crapet. "It gives children the opportunity to experience something other than whatever is going on in their life, and maybe give them something creative to get involved with in the future. And it's also great for your imagination and expanding your horizons!"

"Theatre has provided an avenue of expression in my life," added two-time Tony nominee Kara Young. "That is what we are here for today- to support the love that young people have for the theatre and performing."

In this video, watch highlights from the red carpet with Peters, Young and more!