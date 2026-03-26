Video: Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler Sing THE LAST FIVE YEARS in London Concert Staging

Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler are starring in a concert staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years at The London Palladium, with concerts taking place from Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29, 2026. You can now get a first look at footage from the concert staging here!

Get a sneak peek at The Last Five Years, including Rachel Zegler singing I Can Do Better Than That, and Ben Platt singing Moving Too Fast!

Following the London Palladium staging, Platt and Zegler will perform The Last Five Years at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, April 3, 2026 and Radio City Music Hall on April 6 and 7, 2026.

The concerts are directed and conducted live by Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown in celebration of the musical’s 25th anniversary.

The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. Jamie's story is told in chronological order, starting just after the couple have first met, and Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order, beginning the show at the end of the marriage.