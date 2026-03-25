Video: Ariana DeBose Sings 'No One In Alone' From INTO THE WOODS to Honor Vanessa Williams

Ariana DeBose performed "No One Is Alone" from Into the Woods to honor Vanessa Williams at Signature Theatre's annual Gala, a black-tie Benefit at The Anthem and to contribute to Signature Theatre’s artistic, education, and community programs. Watch the performance from the event below!

"It was a privilege to be there to honor our Queen [Vanesssa Willians] and be amongst the people who are keeping [Signature Theatre] alive and well," DeBose commented. "This song…. Well… it gets me every time- especially now."

Williams was honored with the company’s fifteenth Stephen Sondheim Award. The Stephen Sondheim Award will be presented at a black-tie Gala Benefit at The Anthem and will benefit Signature Theatre’s artistic, education, and community programs.

A multi-hyphenate artist whose career has transcended any specific medium, Williams earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance of the Witch in 2002’s Broadway revival of Into the Woods, directed by 2015 Stephen Sondheim Award honoree James Lapine. In addition, Williams appeared in the 2010 original Broadway production of Sondheim on Sondheim and starred as Cora Hoover Hooper in the 2022 MasterVoices concert production of Anyone Can Whistle at Carnegie Hall. Perhaps best known for her Emmy Award-nominated performance as Wilhelmina Slater in ABC’s Ugly Betty, Williams is currently starring as another iconic fashionista in the original West End production of The Devil Wears Prada.