Video: 15 Memorable Musical Moments From Non-Musical Movies!

See memorable musical numbers from from A Star Is Born, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Back To The Future, Hocus Pocus and more!

Jan. 02, 2023  

New York City may be the world capital of musicals, but that doesn't mean that our neighbors to the West can't flex their musical muscles with the best of them.

Though the movie musical has been a longtime staple of Hollywood's oeuvre, the folks behind our favorite films have proven time and again that they are more than capable of harnessing the power of music to take an otherwise non-musical film to new heights.

Whether its the Sanderson sisters creating musical magic, Ferris Bueller hijacking a parade to showstopping effect, or simply a star being born in the sha-la-la-low, many of our favorite dramas, comedies, romances and more have dazzled us with standalone musical moments while bringing a bit of Broadway to the big screen in the process.

Check out our list of some of the finest musical moments from our favorite non-musical films!

A Star Is Born (2018)

"Shallow"

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

"Dankeschön"/"Twist and Shout"

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

"Jai Ho"

Back To The Future (1985)

"Johnny B. Goode"

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

"Can't Take My Eyes Off You"

Hocus Pocus (1993)

"I Put A Spell On You"

The Producers (1967)

"Springtime For Hitler"

500 Days Of Summer (2009)

"You Make My Dreams"

Sister Act (1992)

"Hail Holy Queen"

Sister Act 2: Back In the Habit (1993)

"Joyful Joyful" and "Oh Happy Day"

Dirty Dancing (1987)

"Time of My Life"

The Mask (1994)

"Cuban Pete"

Beetlejuice (1988)

"Day-O (Banana Boat Song)"

Addam's Family Values (1993)

"The Thanksgiving Song"

Wayne's World (1992)

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

School of Rock (2003)

"School of Rock (Teacher's Pet)"



A.A. Cristi

