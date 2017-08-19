VP Mike Pence Attends THE KING AND I at Kennedy Center

According to audience reports on both the BroadwayWorld Message Board

and on Twitter, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife attended THE KING AND I at the Kennedy Center last night, August 18. Audiences were allegedly not warned about additional security measures, and the show was not held for this consideration. Attendees say that despite arriving on time, they missed anywhere between 15 and 45 minutes of the first act.

Mike Pence & his wife are here seeing the King and I too. That's why we needed to go through metal detector. - Sassycatz (@Sassycatz) August 19, 2017

@mike_pence I hope you enjoyed The King and I at the Kennedy Center tonight while you made paying customers miss a half an hour of it. - Gaelen (@ggrish13) August 19, 2017

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score which features such beloved classics asGetting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Llana (King of Siam) lead the production, with Joan Almedilla as Lady Thiang, Brian Rivera as Kralahome, Manna Nichols as Tuptim, Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha, Anthony Chanas Prince Chulalongkorn, Graham Montgomery as Louis Leonowens and Baylen Thomas as Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey.

