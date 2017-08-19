VP Mike Pence Attends THE KING AND I at Kennedy Center

Aug. 19, 2017  

According to audience reports on both the BroadwayWorld Message Board
and on Twitter, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife attended THE KING AND I at the Kennedy Center last night, August 18. Audiences were allegedly not warned about additional security measures, and the show was not held for this consideration. Attendees say that despite arriving on time, they missed anywhere between 15 and 45 minutes of the first act.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score which features such beloved classics asGetting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Llana (King of Siam) lead the production, with Joan Almedilla as Lady Thiang, Brian Rivera as Kralahome, Manna Nichols as Tuptim, Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha, Anthony Chanas Prince Chulalongkorn, Graham Montgomery as Louis Leonowens and Baylen Thomas as Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey.


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & James Corden Perform Crosswalk the Musical - HAIR
  • The Story Continues! LOVE NEVER DIES Finds Cast for National Tour
  • For the First Time in Costume! Costumes Revealed for Disney's FROZEN, Performances Begin Tonight in Denver
  • Industry Exclusive: Michael Riedel Out at Theater Talk; To Be Replaced by Multiple Co-Hosts
  • James Taylor Odom and Blake Price to Star in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER North American Tour; Full Cast Announced
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Up for Writing a GAME OF THRONES Musical; Offers Rap Lyrics

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com