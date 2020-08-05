VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CRITICAL THINKING, Starring John Leguizamo and Rachel Bay Jones
The film will be released on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital September 4, 2020.
Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for the new film Critical Thinking, starring John Leguizamo and Rachel Bay Jones.
Based on a true story from 1998, five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.
Watch the trailer below!
The film also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel, Will Hochman, Corwin C. Tuggles, Jeffry Batista, Ramses Jimenez, and Zora Casebere.
The film will be released on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital September 4, 2020.
Related Articles
From This Author TV News Desk
- RATINGS: ABC Is Thursday's No. 1 Broadcast Net in Adults 18-49 With Top 2 Shows
- HBO Max Announces Premiere Date for Selena Gomez's Cooking Show SELENA + CHEF
- The Menzingers Announce FROM EXILE
- Happy. Release New Single and Video 'A Cure for Wellness'
- CBS Announces New Premiere Date for Season Two of LOVE ISLAND
- VIDEO: HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Ridley Scott's RAISED BY WOLVES