Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CRITICAL THINKING, Starring John Leguizamo and Rachel Bay Jones

Article Pixel

The film will be released on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital September 4, 2020.

Aug. 5, 2020  

Vertical Entertainment has released the trailer for the new film Critical Thinking, starring John Leguizamo and Rachel Bay Jones.

Based on a true story from 1998, five LatinX and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved ghetto in Miami fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Michael Kenneth Williams, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel, Will Hochman, Corwin C. Tuggles, Jeffry Batista, Ramses Jimenez, and Zora Casebere.

The film will be released on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital September 4, 2020.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CRITICAL THINKING, Starring John Leguizamo and Rachel Bay Jones
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

From This Author TV News Desk