VIDEO: Watch Adults Relive Their High School Musical Theatre Dreams in the Trailer for Disney's ENCORE!

Disney Plus has released the trailer for its upcoming nonfiction series "Encore!", in which former cast members of high school musicals come back together years later to recreate their performances -- and find a bit of themselves in the process.

The official description from Disney Plus reads:

"Executive produced by Kristen Bell (Frozen)-which brings together former castmates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in a high school reunion like no other. Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends-with the help of Broadway's best-just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals such as The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast, Annie, and more."

Watch the trailer below!

The series will premiere on November 12 when Disney+ debuts!





