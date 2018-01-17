VIDEO: Broadway Couple Tracy Letts & Carrie Coon Expecting First Child

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Tracy Letts recalled the story of why he got married in a hospital, and shares what it was like to work with his wife, Carrie Coon, in the new film, THE POST. Later, the actor explains why he cast his dad in his Broadway debut in AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. During the telecast, Letts also announced the exciting news that he and his wife are expecting their first child. Watch the appearance below!

Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon co-starred in the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF. Letts received a Tony Award for his performance as George, while Coon received a nomination for her role as Honey.

Letts also won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY. He can currently been seen on the big screen opposite Tony winner Laurie Metcalf in LADY BIRD.

Coon, received an Emmy nomination for her performance in FX's FARGO. She has also appeared on HBO's THE LEFTOVERS.

