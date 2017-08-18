VIDEO: Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Weighs In On Confederate Statue Removal Controversy

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. spoke TMZ this week about the current controversy regarding the removal of Confederate statues and monuments which are still displayed throughout the country. The former HAMILTON star shared his belief that no statue should be "off the table for discussion" on whether or not it should be removed.

"If we decide as a community that this bronze commemoration is no longer doing that, if it's no longer inspiring us, if it's no longer making us feel great about ourselves, they come down for a while, or forever," he opined, adding "You can reexamine things in the future, but if a statue has to come down for a minute, we're allowed to do that."

He continued, "We're even allowed to do that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington. We're allowed to. They're not off the table for discussion. I think it's a great question." Watch his remarks below.

Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Broadway's HAMILTON. His other Broadway credits include LEAP OF FAITH and RENT. He also appeared on television in NBC's SMASH.

Related Articles