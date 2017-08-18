VIDEO: Tim Murray and Melanie Brook Poke Fun at Auditioning Actors in New Parody

Aug. 18, 2017  

Melanie Brook and Tim Murray bring their latest parody video poking fun at the auditioning actor in one of the most classic annoying situations: when someone sees their friend at an audition and it's like... We Get It. You Know Each Other.

Check out the video below!

In addition to Brook and Murray, the video features Clyde Voce, Kiarra Goldberg, Ryan Leach, Tyler Jent, Chloe Williamson, Nick Flatto, Samuel Wick, Brooke Singer and Ian Stack.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


From This Author BWW News Desk

