VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs 'White Wine in the Sun' on CORDEN

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, Tim Minchin stopped by to perform James Corden's favorite Christmas song, "White Wine in the Sun," in honor of the birth of Corden's baby daughter. Watch the stunning performance below!

Tim Minchin is the composer and lyricist of the Olivier Award-winning, Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated show MATILDA THE MUSICAL, based on the Roald Dahl book Matilda. His musical GROUNDHOG DAY, based on the 1993 film, opened in London in 2016, winning his second Olivier Award, and opened on Broadway in spring 2017.

Minchin is best known for his musical comedy, including six CDs, five DVDs, and live comedy shows that he has performed internationally. He has appeared on television in Australia, Britain, and the United States.

