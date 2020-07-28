VIDEO: See the First Trailer for Tim Minchin's Eight-Part Drama UPRIGHT

The highly-anticipated miniseries debuts in the U.S. August 6 on Sundance Now.

See the first trailer for the highly anticipated Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premiering on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

UPRIGHT is an 8-part drama following a shabby musician (Minchin) who has to drive across Australia with nothing but a piano, and finds his baggage soon increases when a runaway girl comes into his life (Milly Alcock, 2018 Rising Star Award, Casting Guild of Australia).

Following its hugely successful and critically acclaimed premieres in Australia and the UK, UPRIGHT will makes its US Premiere on Sundance Now on August 6 with the first two episodes.

