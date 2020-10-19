Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN
VIDEO: Rehearsals Are Underway For FROZEN in Australia
Members of the cast, led by Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna), have made a video greeting from their first day!
Rehearsals for Frozen in Australia are officially underway!
Check out the video below.
Performances of Frozen begin December 1 at the Capitol Theatre prior to a December 10 opening.
For more information visit frozenthemusical.com.au
