Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

VIDEO: Rehearsals Are Underway For FROZEN in Australia

Article Pixel

Members of the cast, led by Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna), have made a video greeting from their first day!

Oct. 19, 2020  

Rehearsals for Frozen in Australia are officially underway!

Members of the cast, led by Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna), have made a video greeting from their first day of rehearsal yesterday!

Check out the video below.

Performances of Frozen begin December 1 at the Capitol Theatre prior to a December 10 opening.

For more information visit frozenthemusical.com.au

VIDEO: Rehearsals Are Underway For FROZEN in Australia
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV