VIDEO: Rehearsals Are Underway For FROZEN in Australia

Members of the cast, led by Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna), have made a video greeting from their first day!

Rehearsals for Frozen in Australia are officially underway!

Members of the cast, led by Jemma Rix (Elsa) and Courtney Monsma (Anna), have made a video greeting from their first day of rehearsal yesterday!

Check out the video below.

Performances of Frozen begin December 1 at the Capitol Theatre prior to a December 10 opening.

For more information visit frozenthemusical.com.au

