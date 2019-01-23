ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, January 23- Sutton Foster Astonishes In LITTLE WOMEN On Broadway

Jan. 23, 2019  

On this day in 2005, a musical adaptation of the classic novel Little Women landed on Broadway, starring Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster as the fearless authoress, Jo March and Maureen McGovern as 'Marmee'.

This musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's enduring novel is about a stalwart heroine, determined to rise. Jo March struggles to find her way as a successful, independent writer, as her melodramatic stories are not selling. Seeking a new subject, she reflects on her life and family, and growing up during the Civil War.

The show featured a score by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee. The Broadway production of Little Women ran for 137 performances at the Virginia Theatre (now the August Wilson) and earned a Tony nomination for Best Performance By A Leading Actress In A Musical for Sutton Foster.

VIDEO: On This Day, January 23- Sutton Foster Astonishes In LITTLE WOMEN On Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 23- Sutton Foster Astonishes In LITTLE WOMEN On Broadway
  • DVR Alert: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, And Courtney Reed Head To Food Network WINNER CAKE ALL
  • Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Create Disney's First Latina Princess In A Sequel To MOANA?
  • Snowfall Over Sydney! FROZEN To Get Australian Premiere In July 2020
  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 21- Remembering Tony Winning Costume Designer Theoni V. Aldredge
  • Video: Vanessa Hudgens Talks RENT LIVE, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, And More On The Talk
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE