VIDEO: On This Day, January 16- Carol Channing Opens On Broadway in HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 1964, Carol Channing began her legendary run as Dolly Levi on opening night of the original Broadway production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Ms. Channing received a 1964 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance. Throughout her career, Carol Channing played the role of Dolly Levi in over 5000 performances on Broadway and on tour, without missing a single show.

In 1890s New York City, the bold and enchanting widow Dolly Levi is a socialite-turned-matchmaker. Her latest clients seeking assistance are the cantankerous "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder and a young artist named Ambrose, who is in love with Horace's niece, Ermengarde. Dolly's scheming soon involves Horace's employees as well as a New York hatmaker, as she tries to cover up her own secret romantic designs.

Commemorate Carol's legendary life and performance with this clip of Dolly's signature anthem "Before the Parade Passes By" from the 1964 Tony Awards.

Related Articles