VIDEO: Nathan Lane Opens Up About the Broadway Shutdown & His Tribute for Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday

Nathan Lane chatted with Seth Meyers about the current state of Broadway and his part in the Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday tribute show on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

During the interview, Lane spoke about the pandemic and the Broadway shutdown saying, "But I just think we're going to have to be patient, and look out for ourselves and each other."

"No matter how much you want to see "Beetlejuice," you don't want to risk your life," he continues, "So I think people are gonna be hesitant for a while."

Meyer then turns the conversation over to the recent birthday celebration for Stephen Sondheim, and he asked Lane if he enjoyed being apart of the show, to which Lane replied, "Yes. You know, we go way back, Mr. Sondheim and I." Lane continued, "He loves when I'm irreverent. And, so, look, I might have done that joke at his 70th, but the notion that -- You know, because he really -- he gets a musical tribute pretty much on a monthly basis. It's not a shock. So I thought, "That's the way." I was just sort of talking to the camera and then I was like, "Oh, this is what it is. It's, like, 'Finally, someone is paying tribute to this man, who's been ignored all these years.'" So, he wrote me. He was very sweet. He said he was very, very touched by it and enjoyed it."

Watch the interview below!





