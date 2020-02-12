VIDEO: Michael Korte is Back with 'Friend Like Me' From ALADDIN

Korte has teamed up with Broadway's Aladdin to put a spin on some of the show's classics. Released moments ago is Korte's take on Friend Like Me featuring Brooke Simpson!

Check out the video below!

The joyous video features additional vocals from Loren Lott, Tiana Okoye, Sonika Vaid, Bryson Camper & Gemaine. Created by Korte, the video was arranged by Bryson Camper and filmed by Ben Fout and Ricky Staffieri.

This video is the third video in a 5 part series Korte is doing with Broadway's Aladdin. View the other amazing videos on Facebook now!

Korte is known for blending Broadway with pop in his many viral videos including #HAM4BEY, 'Hercules Muses Medleyl', 'Queens Sing King' & more!





