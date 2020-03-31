VIDEO: Martha Graham Dance Company Creates Socially-Distanced Dance Video 'Sharing the Light'

Article Pixel Mar. 31, 2020  

Martha Graham Dance Company has created a video called 'Sharing The Light' in which its dancers came together (virtually) to perform a socially-distanced dance.

Watch the video below!

"We created this celebration of our work together as a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to our Dancer Relief Fund," the company writes. "Enjoy and please consider helping us."

The company's GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/martha-graham-dancer-relief-fund/

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



