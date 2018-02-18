VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez and HAMILTON Cast Members Sing in Support of Gun Control March

Mandy Gonzalez shared a video on Twitter of herself joined by Hamilton cast members James Monroe Iglehart, Lexi Lawson, and more singing a beautifully harmonized version of the civil rights song "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around." The tweet that accompanied the video encourages people to join in the March For Our Lives, a march organized in the wake of the recent school shooting in Florida to end gun violence.

Check out the tweet below, as well as the video at the bottom of the article.

According to the March For Our Lives website, "On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today.

March with us in Washington DC or march in your own community. On March 24, the collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard."

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario, in her brilliant performance in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for "Best Replacement." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Believe in the power of our voices and demand change. We stand with you. Even if you don’t live in DC, please find a way to get involved. @marchforourlives @anagraceproject @gabbygiffords @neveragainmsd #NeverAgain #MarchForOurLives #FearlessSquad #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/T2tk1Dzff1 — Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) February 18, 2018





