VIDEO: Lincoln Center Will Stream Vintage Trouble Concert on April 24

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AFROPUNK and Lincoln Center Out of Doors welcomed L.A.-based band Vintage Trouble to Damrosch Park in 2015 for a night of music and celebration.

Lincoln Center will stream the concert on April 24 at 7:30pm.

The band has gone from playing hometown clubs to opening for The Rolling Stones, touring North America and Europe with The Who, playing at Bonnaroo, Coachella, SXSW, and Glastonbury, and reaping ecstatic praise from critics everywhere.

The band, formed in 2010 by Ty Taylor, frontman on vocals, and Nalle Colt, joined by Rick Barrio Dill on bass, and Richard Danielson, drums, has cited influences ranging from Otis Redding and Tina Turner, to Prince and The Rolling Stones to Ray Charles and The Beatles.

Watch the stream when it goes live below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You