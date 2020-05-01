Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lauren Zakrin Sings 'The Lusty Month of May' From CAMELOT
Lauren Zakrin is ringing in the month of May with the perfect song! Zakrin took to Instagram to share her rendition of The Lusty Month of May from Camelot!
Listen below!
A post shared by Lauren Zakrin she/her (@laurenzakrin) on May 1, 2020 at 5:33am PDT
Lauren Zakrin's credits include: Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Natasha u/s), Rock of Ages (Sherrie), National Tours: Wicked, Grease (Sandy), Legally Blonde. Off-Broadway: Cruel Intentions (Kathryn), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Vegas: Surf: The Musical (Brooke), Regional: A.R.T. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. MUNY's Legally Blonde (Elle). www.laurenashleyzakrin.com, @laurenzakrin
