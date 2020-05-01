VIDEO: Lauren Zakrin Sings 'The Lusty Month of May' From CAMELOT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lauren Zakrin is ringing in the month of May with the perfect song! Zakrin took to Instagram to share her rendition of The Lusty Month of May from Camelot!

Listen below!

Lauren Zakrin's credits include: Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Natasha u/s), Rock of Ages (Sherrie), National Tours: Wicked, Grease (Sandy), Legally Blonde. Off-Broadway: Cruel Intentions (Kathryn), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Vegas: Surf: The Musical (Brooke), Regional: A.R.T. Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. MUNY's Legally Blonde (Elle). www.laurenashleyzakrin.com, @laurenzakrin





