VIDEO: Jeremy O. Harris on Why He Doesn't Miss 'Theater in a Building'

Jeremy O. Harris recently chatted with PBS NewsWire about what affect the pandemic is having on the theatre industry, the importance of keeping theatre alive, and more.

"Theater in a building is not something I miss right now," he said. "Because I think so many things about 2020 have been about reflection and reconsideration, and looking at the fact that, in the past 100 years, there've been so many amazing, transformative, inventive contributions to the stage...I'm less interested in thinking about theater in the buildings and what I miss about it and more about all the theater that's around me."

He went on to say that theatre will survive, no matter where or how it is put on.

"The voices that will matter the most right now will be the voices that are radical and that are finding a way to make their voice heard no matter what," Harris said. "They don't need a building."

