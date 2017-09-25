VIDEO: JK Rowling, John Tiffany Talk Broadway-Bound HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

On yesterday's CBS SUNDAY MORNING, correspondent Mark Phillips talked with HARRY Potter creator J.K. Rowling, director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne about the sensation of the London stage, coming soon to Broadway: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, a story of the now-grown wizard and the burden passed down to his family. The critically acclaimed play will open at Broadway's Lyric Theatre this Spring. Watch the appearance below!

The eighth story in the HARRY Potter series, and the first official HARRY Potter story to be presented on stage, is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being HARRY Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While HARRY grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present Fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, DARKNESS comes from unexpected places.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffanywith movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan.

