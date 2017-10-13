VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Shares Official Video for New Single 'Mess'

HAMILTON's JorDan Fisher has shared the official musical video for his new single 'Mess' from Hollywood Records The song is available for download here: http://hollywoodrecs.co/MessDL and is currently streaming at http://hollywoodrecs.co/Mess. Check out the video below!

Fisher can currently be seen at the top of the leaderboard in the current season of ABC's DANCING WITH THE STARS. The talented star took on the role of Doody in FOX's Emmy-winning broadcast of "Grease: LIVE" earning him critical acclaim and was deemed the show's breakout star by MTV and People Magazine. That spring, he RELEASED his first single, "All About Us," which was produced by Oak Felder (Alessia Cara, Arianna Grande, Rihanna) and melded influences of pop/soul/R&B. The song was the #2 most added song and a top 30 hit at pop radio. In August, Fisher RELEASED his self-titled EP, which debuted #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

Fisher performed the end title credit to Disney's hit animated feature film "Moana" with award winning songwriter/producer Lin-Manual Miranda. He went on to fulfill a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway, joining the cast of HAMILTON in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

