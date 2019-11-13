VIDEO: Go Backstage at London's MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

Mamma Mia! The Party has extended its booking period at London's O2, so BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body boarded his flight to Skopelos to see why it really is such a party. Watch the video below!

Created by ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! The Party is a unique concept that puts guests in the heart of the action. Over the course of four hours, they can enjoy a spectacular show, a four-course Mediterranean feast, and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening.

We meet cast members AJ Bentley, Julia Imbach, Steph Parry, and Fed Zanni, and are taken behind the scenes by a very special tour guide...

Mamma Mia! The Party is set in a taverna on the island of Skopelos, where most exteriors of the first Mamma Mia! film was shot. Nikos and his wife Kate run this exotic and wonderful restaurant together with their family and friends.

Told through dialogue and ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they sit at their tables enjoying a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with the main floor transforming into a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to original ABBA recordings.

Watch the video below!





