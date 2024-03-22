VIDEO: First Look at Reimagined NINE at Manhattan School of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a behind the scenes look at the reimagined production of Nine which runs this weekend at the Manhattan School of Music. The production features direction by Eugenio Contenti, music direction by David Loud, and choreography by Lorna Ventura.

The production also features a 22 person orchestra.

An adaptation of Italian film director Federico Fellini’s classic 1963 film, 8 1/2, Nine – with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston – tells the story of film director Guido Contini, who is turning 40, in the midst of a mid-life crisis, blocked creatively, and entangled in a web of romantic difficulties.

Celebrated but impetuous film director Guido Contini, succumbing to the pressures of filming his latest film epic (a musical version of the Casanova story), suffers a midlife crisis. One by one, women from his past and present – including his mother, his wife, his mistress, and his leading lady – haunt, instruct, scold, seduce and encourage him until he finally learns to grow up.

Nine was also adapted into a major motion picture from Rob Marshall, the acclaimed director of the 2002 film version of Chicago. Composer and lyricist Maury Yeston worked on the film adaptation and created three new songs for the movie musical, which was released in December, 2009.