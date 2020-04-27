VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)' From HAMILTON
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)' from Hamilton!
Hamilton, premiered on Broadway in 2015 and received 16 Tony nominations, winning 11 awards, including Best Musical. It also received the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
For Hamilton, Andy Blankenbuehler won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Choreographer, was nominated for Outstanding Choreographer at the Outer Critics Circle Awards, won a special Drama Desk Award for his choreography on Hamilton, won the Tony Award for Best Choreography, won Best Choreographer at the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire and Thomas Kail.
Andy Blankenbuehler also won Best Theatre Choreographer at the Olivier Awards for the original West End production of Hamilton.
