VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer
Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to honor a young fan's request to hear the actor/singer/former pro wrestler sing his favorite song from "Moana."
The boy, Hyrum Harris, is three years old and suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
"I know you're like, 'Dude, leave the cool singing to Maui.' You're absolutely right, Hyrum. I wanted to tell you, man, stay strong. There's another dude out there, me, Dwayne, who, like you, loves Maui too. There's no one like Maui. He's the coolest thing. I'm a big fan of Maui, too, and I'm a big fan of yours. Thanks for inspiring everyone around you, including myself. Stay strong, Hyrum," says Johnson.
Watch the full video below!
Theres a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrums mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know Im a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.