VIDEO: Dwayne Johnson Sings 'You're Welcome' for a Child with Cancer

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to honor a young fan's request to hear the actor/singer/former pro wrestler sing his favorite song from "Moana."

The boy, Hyrum Harris, is three years old and suffers from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"I know you're like, 'Dude, leave the cool singing to Maui.' You're absolutely right, Hyrum. I wanted to tell you, man, stay strong. There's another dude out there, me, Dwayne, who, like you, loves Maui too. There's no one like Maui. He's the coolest thing. I'm a big fan of Maui, too, and I'm a big fan of yours. Thanks for inspiring everyone around you, including myself. Stay strong, Hyrum," says Johnson.

Watch the full video below!





