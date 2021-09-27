VIDEO: Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala Talk Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL in the West End

Disney's Frozen the Musical going from screen to stage was an eagerly awaited experience for fans of the animated film. After an unexpected delay due to Covid-19, Arendelle is finally in its West End home at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. You can read our five-star review here!

The lead cast for the production features Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and, alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

The show features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee. Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage.

We chatted to Craig Gallivan and Obioma Ugoala about starring in this heart-melting production, what audiences can expect, and the memorable moment when they found out they'd landed their iconic roles.

Watch the video below!